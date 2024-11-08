Unveiling Beazer (BZH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Beazer Homes (BZH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $774.29 million, increasing 20% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Beazer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Homebuilding' should arrive at $772.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Land sales and other' at $2.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total home closings' to reach 1,486. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,233.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing)' stands at $520.03. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $520.50 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New home orders, net of cancellations' of 1,096. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,003.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units)' reaching 1,560. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,711.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Actual Community Count at quarter-end' will reach 155. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 130 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding' to come in at $130.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.93 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Beazer here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Beazer have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, BZH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.