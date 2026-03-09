Unveiling Beauty Health (SKIN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) to post quarterly loss of -$0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $78.17 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Beauty Health metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Delivery Systems Net Sales' to come in at $20.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumables Net Sales' at $57.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $53.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' reaching $17.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific (APAC)' will reach $7.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

Shares of Beauty Health have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SKIN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.