Unveiling BCE (BCE) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BCE (BCE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $4.4 billion, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BCE metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid' stands at 5.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations' to come in at 89,726 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97,502 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP' should arrive at 3,438,233 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,176,916 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 323,213 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 331,438 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' of 144,933 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 179,159 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total' will likely reach 468,146 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 510,597 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' will reach 22,487 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49,932 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total' should come in at 56,017 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94,479 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid' at 9,600,956 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,565,385 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid' to reach 777,699 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 817,072 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total' reaching 10,378,660 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,382,460 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 33,530 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44,547 .

Over the past month, shares of BCE have returned +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, BCE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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