Unveiling BBB Foods (TBBB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BBB Foods (TBBB) to post quarterly loss of -$0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2600%. Revenues are expected to be $1.26 billion, up 54.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BBB Foods metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same Store Sales Growth' should arrive at 14.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Stores Opened' reaching 158 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 138 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Stores' will reach 3,320 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,772 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of BBB Foods have returned -13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, TBBB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.