Unveiling BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) will report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $277.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BankUnited metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $34.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.18 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-performing loans' will reach $376.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $250.70 million.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit service charges and fees' to reach $5.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.99 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE basis)' at $256.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $242.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other non-interest income' will likely reach $15.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.25 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $24.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Lease financing' stands at $3.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.16 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' reaching $252.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239.26 million.

Shares of BankUnited have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BKU is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

