Unveiling Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bank OZK (OZK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $419.08 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bank OZK metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 33.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' reaching $34.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 risk-based capital Ratio' of 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Total risk-based capital Ratio' to reach 14.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 leverage Ratio' will likely reach 13.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $28.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.73 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $393.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $369.89 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $389.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $367.26 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' at $5.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.25 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' will reach $6.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4 million.



Shares of Bank OZK have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

