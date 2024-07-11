Unveiling Bank of America (BAC) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America (BAC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $25.19 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bank of America metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis)' to reach 64.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total earning assets - Average balance' should come in at $2,852.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,772.94 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties' to come in at $6.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.27 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Performing Loans' of $6.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 13.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' stands at 7.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $11.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.04 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis' reaching $13.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.29 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment and brokerage services' will reach $4.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.84 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investment banking fees' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.21 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total fees and commissions' will likely reach $8.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.96 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges' should arrive at $1.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.36 billion.



Shares of Bank of America have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

