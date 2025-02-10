Unveiling Avient (AVNT) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Avient (AVNT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $751.23 million, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Avient metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Specialty Engineered Materials' to come in at $277.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Color, Additives and Inks' will reach $478.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Color, Additives and Inks' to reach $62.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income (Loss)- Specialty Engineered Materials' reaching $33.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Avient here>>>



Shares of Avient have experienced a change of +10.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.