Unveiling AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone (AZO) to post quarterly earnings of $53.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.2 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AutoZone metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Auto Parts' should arrive at $6.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- All Other' stands at $107.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales' of $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Square footage - Total' should come in at 49,220.86 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47,899 Ksq ft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Auto-Zone Store' at 7,334. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,140 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic' will likely reach 6,427. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,300.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales per average square foot' will reach $124.70 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $118 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Square footage per store' will reach 6,716.46 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Opened-Mexico' to reach 27. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Opened-Domestic' reaching 58. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Brazil' to come in at 124. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Mexico' will reach 790. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 740.



