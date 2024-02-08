Unveiling AutoNation (AN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from AutoNation (AN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.87 per share, indicating a decline of 23.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.62 billion, representing a decrease of 1.2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AutoNation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $7.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- New Vehicle' to come in at $3.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and service' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Finance and insurance net' should come in at $358.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit sales - Total - Retail' will reach 130,206. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 127,682 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' to reach $50,560.43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52,394 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' at $27,151.66. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29,780 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' should arrive at $2,771.72. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,703 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail' will likely reach 67,951. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67,608.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit sales - New Vehicle-Retail' will reach 62,255. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60,074 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' reaching $1,672.84. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,847.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' will reach $3,588.41. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5,633.



Over the past month, shares of AutoNation have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Currently, AN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

