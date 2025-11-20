Unveiling Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk (ADSK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.8 billion, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Autodesk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' should arrive at $8.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Other' will reach $103.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' will likely reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by Product Family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' will reach $102.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by Product Family- Other' at $40.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by Product Family- AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations)' reaching $877.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue by Product Family- MFG (Manufacturing)' of $348.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Product Family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' should come in at $425.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Billings' will reach $1.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

Autodesk shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADSK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

