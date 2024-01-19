Unveiling AT&T (T) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $31.46 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AT&T metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' will reach $3.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' to reach $21.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Latin America' will reach $952.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' should come in at $5.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total' reaching 13,690.61 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,753 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' at 475.17 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 656 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' to come in at 237.93 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 280 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections' should arrive at 8,271.93 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,215 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Mobility Subscribers' of 241,586.40 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 217,397 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' stands at 5,416.58 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,538 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Mobility Net Additions' will likely reach 5,826.41 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,363 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Mexico Wireless Subscribers' will reach 22,043.54 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,603 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>



AT&T shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), T is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.