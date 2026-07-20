Unveiling AT&T (T) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AT&T (T) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $32.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' of $90.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Latin America' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment' to come in at $427.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service' should come in at $678.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections' should arrive at 12.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.84 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Wireline - Internet Air' reaching 255.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 203.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' will reach 2.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.43 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' at 311.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 243.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Latin America - Total Mexico Wireless Net Additions' stands at 241.09 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 235.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' will reach 91.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.41 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Latin America - Total Mexico Wireless Subscribers' will likely reach 24.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23.84 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid' will reach 308.54 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 479.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, AT&T shares have recorded returns of -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), T will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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