Unveiling Atlassian (TEAM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Atlassian (TEAM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, increasing 17.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Atlassian metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +29% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $52.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cloud' should come in at $766.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Data Center' will likely reach $327.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Marketplace and other' will reach $58.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Atlassian shares have witnessed a change of +17.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), TEAM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

