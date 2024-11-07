Unveiling Astrazeneca (AZN) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Astrazeneca (AZN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $13.04 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Astrazeneca metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Rare Disease- Kanuma- World' will reach $49.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- roxadustat- World' stands at $86.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Oncology- Enhertu- World' of $134.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +84.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Oncology- Orpathys- World' to reach $13.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- U.S.' will reach $663.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Oncology- Tagrisso- Europe' should come in at $325.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Oncology- Imfinzi- Europe' to come in at $275.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oncology- Lynparza- Europe' should arrive at $201.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Oncology- Calquence- Europe' will reach $146.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Oncology- Enhertu- Europe' reaching $27.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +72.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Oncology- Zoladex- Europe' will likely reach $31.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Oncology- Europe' at $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.



Astrazeneca shares have witnessed a change of -17.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

