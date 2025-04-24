Unveiling Astrazeneca (AZN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Astrazeneca (AZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Astrazeneca metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- World' will reach $294.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World' of $154.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Oncology- Zoladex- World' at $268.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Oncology- Tagrisso- World' to come in at $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' stands at $8.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other Medicines- Nexium- U.S.' will likely reach $19.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' to reach $220.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' reaching $133.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' will reach $302.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' should come in at $719.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oncology- Calquence- U.S.' should arrive at $493.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Farxiga- U.S.' will reach $489.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.



Shares of Astrazeneca have experienced a change of -5.8% in the past month compared to the -5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

