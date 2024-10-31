Unveiling Assurant (AIZ) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assurant (AIZ) will report quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 38.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 28.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Assurant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fees and other income' will likely reach $379.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' to come in at $2.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income' at $127.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Global Housing' of $621.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' should arrive at $7.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' will reach $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income- Global Housing' will reach $30.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' to reach $584.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' stands at $7.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' will reach $534.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income' should come in at $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' reaching $356.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Assurant have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

