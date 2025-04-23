Unveiling Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $350.71 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at 39.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.6 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $148.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $188.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' to come in at 58.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $284.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $257.86 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Capital markets, net' will reach $4.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.05 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Card-based fees' should come in at $11.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.27 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' reaching $13.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.44 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth management fees' will likely reach $23.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.69 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $66.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.99 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other fee-based revenue' will reach $4.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.40 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have demonstrated returns of -9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

