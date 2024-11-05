Unveiling Ashland (ASH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ashland (ASH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 224.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $518.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ashland metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Intermediates' reaching $34.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Specialty Additives' stands at $139.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Personal Care' should come in at $173.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Life Sciences' will reach $182.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates' should arrive at $9.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care' to reach $48.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ashland here>>>



Ashland shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ASH is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.