Unveiling Ares Capital (ARCC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ares Capital (ARCC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $768.96 million, representing an increase of 5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Dividend income' should come in at $143.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $143.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Income' will reach $17.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' of $43.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interest Income from Investments' should arrive at $559.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $526.00 million.

Over the past month, Ares Capital shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARCC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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