Unveiling AppFolio (APPF) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AppFolio (APPF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $258.04 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AppFolio metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $3.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Value Added Services' stands at $196.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Core solutions' to come in at $57.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

AppFolio shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APPF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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