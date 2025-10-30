Unveiling Apollo Global Management (APO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Apollo Global Management metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $884.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $733.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees' will reach $858.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $710.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net' reaching $181.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee' will reach $61.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income' at $326.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $236.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income' will reach $13.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees' should come in at $198.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $331.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income' of $3.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees' should arrive at $33.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income' will likely reach $42.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $78.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings' to come in at $819.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $856.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings' to reach $626.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $531.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Apollo Global Management have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

