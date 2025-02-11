Unveiling Antero Resources (AR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Antero Resources (AR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 40.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.17 billion, declining 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 21.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Antero Resources metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue and other- Natural gas sales' should come in at $546.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue and other- Oil sales' of $52.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales' will reach $532.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue and other- Marketing' reaching $46.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Net Production per day - Oil' will reach 9,964.05 BBL/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,543 BBL/D in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas' will likely reach 2,155.09 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2280 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent' to come in at 3,371.32 MMcfe/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,420 MMcfe/D in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil' to reach $58.12 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.58 per barrel.

The consensus estimate for 'Production - Oil' stands at 915.95 MBBL. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,154 MBBL in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production - Combined' at 309.49 Bcfe. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 315 Bcfe.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production - Natural gas' should arrive at 197.65 Bcf. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 210 Bcf.

Analysts predict that the 'Average prices before effects of derivative settlements - Oil' will reach $58.59 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.77 per barrel.



Over the past month, shares of Antero Resources have returned +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, AR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

