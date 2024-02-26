Unveiling ANI (ANIP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $123.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 30.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 16.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ANI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products' should come in at $34.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +95.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products' should arrive at $67.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services' to come in at $21.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for ANI here>>>



Shares of ANI have experienced a change of +8.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ANIP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.