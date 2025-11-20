Unveiling Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Analog Devices (ADI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.01 billion, increasing 23.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Analog Devices metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by end market- Consumer' of $398.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by end market- Communications' should arrive at $374.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by end market- Automotive' to reach $775.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by end market- Industrial' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +34.2% year over year.

Shares of Analog Devices have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.