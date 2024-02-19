Unveiling Amerisafe (AMSF) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe (AMSF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $75.15 million, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amerisafe metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $8.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will reach $66.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Loss Ratio' reaching 59.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Combined Ratio' should arrive at 89.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net underwriting Expense Ratio' at 29.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amerisafe here>>>



Over the past month, Amerisafe shares have recorded returns of +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMSF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.