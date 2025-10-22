Unveiling Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $304.5 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameris Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin (TE)' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 51.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Book value per share (period end)' to reach $58.10 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.30 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonaccrual loans' at $100.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.51 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Total Earning Assets' stands at $24.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $107.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117.24 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income (TE)' will likely reach $232.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $215.03 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $71.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.71 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $233.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $214.06 million.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABCB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

