Unveiling Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $10.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameriprise metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Distribution fees' will reach $556.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $841.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' will reach $411.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $134.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.17 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Administration' will likely reach $349.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $317.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Assets Under Management and Administration' of $1.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' stands at $676.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $644.91 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' should arrive at $661.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $573.88 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' reaching $653.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $570.06 million.

Analysts forecast 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' to reach $1177.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1028.94 billion.

Shares of Ameriprise have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

