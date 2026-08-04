Unveiling American International Group (AIG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American International Group (AIG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American International Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total net investment income' should arrive at $981.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned' reaching $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned' will reach $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance- Global Personal- Net premiums earned' at $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'General Insurance - North America Commercial - Loss ratio' to reach 65.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance - International Commercial - Combined ratio' will likely reach 87.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.9%.

Analysts expect 'General Insurance - North America Commercial - Combined ratio' to come in at 88.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio' should come in at 30.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'General Insurance - Loss ratio' will reach 59.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 58.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'General Insurance - Expense ratio' stands at 30.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'General Insurance - Combined ratio' will reach 90.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'General Insurance - Acquisition ratio' of 17.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.8% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of American International Group have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.