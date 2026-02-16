Unveiling American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $462.36 million, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Homes 4 Rent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' to come in at $358.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' at $51.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Core revenues' will reach $407.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' reaching $49.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $132.19 million.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

