Unveiling American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $414.34 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' will reach $305.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' to come in at $57.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Core revenues' will reach $362.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' should come in at $57.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $120.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.72 million.



American Homes 4 Rent shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

