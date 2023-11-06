Unveiling Ameren (AEE) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameren (AEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.37 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' stands at $156.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'External revenues- Ameren Missouri' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Electric' to reach $2.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' to come in at $265.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +60.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' of 19,270.86 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,702 GWh in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>



Ameren shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

