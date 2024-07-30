Unveiling Ameren (AEE) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren (AEE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 10.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameren metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' to come in at $534.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' stands at $942.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' reaching $563.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' should arrive at $197.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' will likely reach $26.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' should come in at $171.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Electric' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' of $188.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' will reach 16,013.08 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,246 GWh.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' will reach $177.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $132 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Ameren have experienced a change of +10.5% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AEE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

