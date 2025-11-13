Unveiling Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 78.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.73 billion, increasing 27.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amer Sports, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel' of $657.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance' at $717.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Channel Revenues- DTC' will likely reach $708.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Channel Revenues- Wholesale' to reach $986.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports' reaching $321.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' should come in at $218.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +75.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Greater China' stands at $437.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $495.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' to come in at $540.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel' will reach $130.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $104.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Ball & Racquet Sports' should arrive at $22.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Outdoor Performance' will reach $114.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.00 million.

Amer Sports, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)

