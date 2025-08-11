Unveiling Amcor (AMCR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Amcor (AMCR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.17 billion, representing an increase of 46.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amcor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Flexible' at $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Rigid Packaging' to come in at $765.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Flexibles' stands at $410.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $403.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Rigid Packaging' to reach $68.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Amcor have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, AMCR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

