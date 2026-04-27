Unveiling Altria (MO) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Altria (MO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Altria metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral Tobacco Products' will reach $630.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products' will reach $3.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Companies Income- Reported OCI- Oral Tobacco Products' of $430.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $433.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Companies Income- Adjusted OCI- Smokeable Products' reaching $2.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.52 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Altria have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Currently, MO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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