Unveiling Align Technology (ALGN) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Align Technology (ALGN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $991.22 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Align Technology metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner' will reach $805.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services' will reach $185.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Non-case' should come in at $75.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- International' should arrive at $366.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Americas' to reach $364.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Clear Aligner Shipments' of 632. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 602.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Systems and Services' at $119.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100.75 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Clear Aligner' will reach $572.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $562.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Align Technology shares have witnessed a change of -13.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALGN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

