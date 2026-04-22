Unveiling Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, reflecting a decline of 24.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $666.8 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should arrive at $17.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental' will reach $650.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'North America Occupancy - excluding properties held for sale' to reach 89.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $315.32 million.

Over the past month, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, ARE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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