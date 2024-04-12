Unveiling Alcoa (AA) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa (AA) will report quarterly loss of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 117.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.52 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 61.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alcoa metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' to reach $108.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Third-party sales- Aluminum' should come in at $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Intersegment sales- Aluminum' will reach $4.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party sales- Alumina' reaching $880.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' stands at $350.48. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $371 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' will reach $2,652.66. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,079.

Analysts predict that the 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' will reach 2,299.65 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,929 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' of 640.06 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 600 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Alumina production in Tons' will likely reach 2,649.65 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,755 Kmt.

Analysts expect 'Aluminum production in Tons' to come in at 545.05 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 518 Kmt in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Bauxite production in Tons' at 10.25 Mmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.9 Mmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Third-party bauxite shipments in Tons' should arrive at 1,971.06 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,900 Mmt in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alcoa here>>>



Over the past month, Alcoa shares have recorded returns of +20.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

