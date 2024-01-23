Unveiling Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alaska Air Group (ALK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 81.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.55 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alaska Air metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Passenger' will likely reach $2.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Mileage Plan other' will reach $158.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Cargo and other' of $61.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Load Factor' to reach 85.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles (ASM)' stands at 17,018.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,030 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' reaching 14,538.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,855 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating expenses per ASM' will reach 14.81 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.34 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' will reach 15.02 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.49 cents.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Economic fuel cost per gallon' at $3.40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.55.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items' should arrive at 10.66 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.14 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon' to come in at 79.32 Gal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.2 Gal.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel gallons' should come in at 215.46 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 185 Mgal.



Over the past month, shares of Alaska Air have returned -14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, ALK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

