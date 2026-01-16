Unveiling Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alaska Air Group (ALK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 88.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.64 billion, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 117% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Alaska Air metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cargo and other' at $150.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger Load Factor' will likely reach 83.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Available seat miles (ASM)' to reach 24.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.74 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' will reach 20.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.07 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Yield' stands at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel gallons' should come in at 312 millions of gallons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 279 millions of gallons.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ASMs per fuel gallon' of $78.9 gallons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.6 gallons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue passengers' will reach 16.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.34 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)' reaching 35,539 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,396 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Alaska Air shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.