Unveiling Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $997.61 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Security' to come in at $475.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Compute' reaching $131.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $390.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>



Shares of Akamai Technologies have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AKAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.