Unveiling Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Security' should arrive at $538.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Compute' to come in at $168.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Delivery' reaching $302.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should come in at $489.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $523.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, Akamai Technologies shares have recorded returns of +12% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AKAM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

