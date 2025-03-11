Unveiling AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $43.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AirSculpt Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number Number of facilities (end of the period)' reaching 32. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per case' should arrive at $12,626.60. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12,937.

Analysts expect 'Cases' to come in at 3,257. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,680 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of AirSculpt Technologies have experienced a change of -39.1% in the past month compared to the -7.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AIRS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

