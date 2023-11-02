Unveiling Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.31 billion, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe' to reach $791.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia' at $885.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Corporate and other' will likely reach $227.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' of $570.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $515.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' should arrive at $246.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $217 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' stands at $372.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $372.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>



Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the -1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

