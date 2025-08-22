Unveiling Agilent (A) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agilent Technologies (A) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Agilent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment' of $631.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' to come in at $720.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +75.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' reaching $376.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' should arrive at $170.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' will reach $249.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' stands at $137.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' at $581.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' should come in at $150.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Agilent shares have recorded returns of -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), A will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

