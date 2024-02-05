Unveiling Agco (AGCO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Agco (AGCO) to post quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.06 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Agco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa' will reach $231.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Europe/Middle East' to reach $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- South America' should come in at $698.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America' should arrive at $875.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from operations- North America' will reach $85.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Asia/Pacific/Africa' will likely reach $20.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from operations- Europe/Middle East' will reach $282.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $318.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- South America' at $118.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $134.80 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Agco here>>>



Agco shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AGCO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.