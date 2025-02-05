Unveiling Agco (AGCO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agco (AGCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, reflecting a decline of 52.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.16 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 22.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Agco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa' stands at $191.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Europe/Middle East' to come in at $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- South America' of $301.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America' reaching $623.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income from operations- North America' should come in at $39.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from operations- Asia/Pacific/Africa' will reach $9.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- Europe/Middle East' at $272.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $366.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- South America' will reach $22.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.70 million in the same quarter last year.



