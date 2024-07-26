Unveiling Aflac (AFL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aflac (AFL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.38 billion, declining 15.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aflac metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' will reach $42.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $886.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' to come in at $195.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' of $2.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' should come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' at $637.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' reaching $26.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' to reach 66.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' should arrive at 38.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' will likely reach 46.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' will reach 19.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.5%.



Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of +5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

