Unveiling Advanced Micro (AMD) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating an increase of 235.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.32 billion, representing an increase of 47.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Advanced Micro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Data Center' will reach $6.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +100.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Embedded' will reach $947.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Gaming' stands at $812.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Client' of $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Advanced Micro shares have witnessed a change of -20.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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